MPD: Shots fired in parking lot of Red Roof Inn

Madison Police are investigating a shots fired incident in the parking lot of the Red Roof Inn located on Hayes Road.

According to an incident report, officers were dispatched at 11:39 on Saturday night after multiple calls came in for shots fired.

911 callers also said cars were leaving the area at a high rate of speed.

When officers arrived on scene, they found damage to unoccupied vehicles and multiple shell casings in the parking lot.

The incident appears to be isolated and there is no additional danger to the public. Investigation is on-going.