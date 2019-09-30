MPD: Shots fired on East Washington over the weekend

Madison police are investigating a shots fired incident over the weekend on East Washington Avenue.

Police said a woman who lives in the 2300 block of East Washington thought she heard 8 to 10 gunshots around 12:20 a.m. Saturday.

When the sun came up, she walked outside and discovered three shell casings in the bicycle lane of the roadway.

She called Madison Police, and an officer canvassed the neighborhood and found a couple of others who also heard the reports.

Police said no one called MPD at the time of the gunfire. There were no reports of injuries or property damage.