MPD: Shots fired on Madison's Near East Side

The Madison Police Department is investigating after several people reported hearing gunshots Monday evening on Madison’s Near Side.

According to MPD’s incident report, officers responded around 7:30 p.m. to the area near Bunting and Oriole Lanes were several people all came out of their home to tell investigators they heard three or four gunshots. Officers were able to locate two shell casings in the area.

No one was injured in the incident nor was any property damage found.

One witness reported seeing a white sedan with tinted windows leaving the area, Madison Police noted.