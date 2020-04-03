MPD: Gunshot fired after three suspicious vehicles pull up to neighbor's home

A Madison resident was on the phone with a 911 dispatcher after three suspicious vehicles pulled up to his home, when a single gun shot rang out Friday morning.

Madison police recounted in an incident report that the vehicles, described as two sedans and a minivan, suddenly took off down the street, leaving the man uninjured, on his phone, with dispatchers.

The resident had called 911 early Friday morning to report the three suspicious vehicles, on Midland Street south of downtown.

Another witness told Madison police officers that he had heard a single gunshot.

Officers also recovered a single shell casing. MPD says no immediate reports of injuries or property damage.