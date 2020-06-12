MPD: Speeding driver blamed for 5-car pile-up, arrested on weapons, drugs counts

A speeding car is blamed for a five-vehicle pile-up that injured three people Thursday afternoon on Madison's near east side.

According to the Madison Police Department, Tayvian Bauer was estimated to be going about 60 mph around 4:20 p.m. when he allegedly ran the red light at the Milwaukee Street and S. Fair Oaks Ave. intersection.

His car reportedly T-boned another car in a wreck that collected three more vehicles. Two passengers in Bauer's car were the most seriously injured in the crash, MPD's incident report indicates, while a 46-year-old Madison woman who was in one of the other vehicles was also taken to the hospital.

After witnesses told police officers they saw Bauer crawl out of his car, retrieved something out of the passenger side and take off running. He soon returned to the crash scene, the reported stated.

Madison Police Dept. spokesperson Joel DeSpain said one of the department's K9s, Archie, was called in and found a handgun hidden in the shrubbery of a home near where Bauer had run. Officers also allegedly located a backpack with drugs in it in his vehicle.

Bauer was booked into the Dane County jail on counts of operating while impaired, possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18, possession with the intent to deliver cocaine, and possession with the intent to deliver THC.

MPD's report noted that Bauer has denied being the driver of the vehicle.