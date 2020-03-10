MPD: Stranger asks 15-year-old to get in car, follows her

A man in a black car tried to get a 15-year-old into his car while she was walking on the city’s South West side Monday afternoon, says Madison Police.

The teen said she was walking on Whenona Drive around 2:20 p.m. when the man tried to ask her on a date and to get in his car. She told him her age, but he continued to follow him.

Police said she met a friend and walked with her. At this point she said the man drove away. She said he never got out of the car, or touched her.