MPD: Suspect accused of pulling gun on two women in car

A man the Madison Police Department suspects had been dealing drugs was arrested late Wednesday night after he allegedly pointed a gun at two women while all three were together in a car.

According to MPD’s incident report, Adrien A. Sadler was booked into the Dane Co. jail on multiple possession with the intent to distribute counts, along with counts of battery, recklessly endangering safety, and multiple warrants.

He was taken into custody after officers responded around 10:15 p.m. to the Dutch Mill Park and Ride, near E. Broadway and Collins Court. MPD noted that both victims knew Sadler beforehand.

