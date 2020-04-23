MPD: Suspect arrested after breaking into tobacco shop through the ceiling

Madison police have arrested a suspect who allegedly broke through ceiling tiles to get into tobacco shop over one week ago.

Police are tentatively charging Dwayne L. Cooper, 54, after officers arrested him Thursday morning at the Hy-Vee on East Washington Avenue. Police say Cooper was caught stealing at the grocery store, but was taken into custody for the break-in at the tobacco shop on April 12.

Madison police reported then that a suspect, now identified as Cooper, allegedly pried open a store's door at a strip mall, also located along East Washington Avenue, and then climbed up and onto ceiling ties and crawled into nearby Tobacco Deals.

Officers responded to a alarm at the store around 2:40 a.m. that morning and concluded someone had broken through the ceiling to get into the tobacco shop.

At the time, police reported cash and tobacco stolen from the store.

Since then, Madison police officers have been using surveillance images to identify a suspect.

On Wednesday morning, officers responded to a theft at the Hy-Vee, and the suspect turned out to be Cooper.

Police are tentatively charging Cooper with burglary.