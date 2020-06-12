MPD: Suspect attacks Madison woman, steals her vehicle

The Madison Police Department is looking for the man who assaulted a woman on Madison's near east side and stole her vehicle.

According to its incident report, officers responded shortly before 11 p.m. Thursday to the 200 block of N. Thompson Drive where the victim told police she had just arrived back home when the man attacked her.

She told investigators he punched her several times in the face and body, then took her keys and drove off.

Witnesses who saw the incident called 911. MPD is asking anyone with information about it to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

MPD spokesperson Joel DeSpain added that the vehicle had been a Mother's Day gift to the woman from her son.