MPD: Suspect batters mother a second time after being released from jail for first assault

The man accused in a violent domestic assault last year is back behind bars, after Madison police say he battered the same victim a second time.

Hamin W. Williams, 37, had been released from jail last November after he allegedly strangled a woman and threatened her with a knife and a gun, police reported at the time. Williams then allegedly took off with the woman's daughter. Williams was eventually arrested and the baby returned to the mother.

However, on Friday police reported Williams was back in trouble with the law after he returned to the mother he assaulted last November and battered her a second time, according to Madison police.

Officers eventually tracked Williams down to Cimarron Trail Friday morning and made the arrest. He was booked into jail on the new battery count and bail jumping.