MPD: Suspect breaks into home while woman sleeps

Madison police said someone broke into an east side home using a garage door opener on Saturday.

According to police, the burglar gained access to the garage door opener through an open car window. The car was parked in a driveway on Clarendon Court.

The burglar got into the victim's home while she was asleep around 4 a.m. The suspect stole her 2016 Honda HR-V and her purse.

The SUV is still missing, but the purse was found inside a different stolen car that was stopped by the Wisconsin State Patrol.