MPD: Suspect coughed in officer's face and said "I've got the virus"

A 50-year-old man is accused of coughing in a Madison police officer's face Friday night and telling him, "I've got the virus."

According to the Madison Police Department, officers responded to Pickney Street shortly after 6:30 p.m. that night where they confronted Tyson E. Christian and several others who were with him.

The officers were reportedly called to the scene after a passerby told police they had been yelling at people getting takeout meals from one the restaurants.

When the officers arrived, Christian and the others were sitting on a bench drinking beer and the officers tried to explain the group was breaking the law, the MPD incident report stated.

That's when Christian allegedly grabbed and threatened one of the people with him and was arrested.

After being arrested, Christian said he was "joking" about having COVID-19, according to the report.

He was booked into the Dane County Jail on counts of threats to a law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct, and possession of an open intoxicant on a public street.