MPD: Suspect forced disabled woman to touch him inappropriately on bus

Tramaine R. Williams was arrested on Friday, January 10, for allegedly making a disabled woman touch him inappropriately while riding a Madison Metro bus. (Source: Dane Co. Sheriff's Office)
By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Mon 10:07 AM, Jan 13, 2020

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -- A 35-year-old was arrested Friday for allegedly forcing a disabled woman to touch him inappropriately while they were riding the bus.

Tremaine R. Williams was booked into the Dane Co. jail on a single count of second degree sexual assault of a disabled victim, according to the Madison Police Department.

The department’s Special Victims Unit said Williams did not know the woman, whose name was not released, when the assault on the Madison Metro bus occurred. She reported it right after arriving at the East Transfer Point, 102 West Corporate Drive.

After investigators obtained surveillance images of the suspect, they located him Friday, wearing the same clothes and took him into custody, MPD said.

 