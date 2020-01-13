MPD: Suspect forced disabled woman to touch him inappropriately on bus

A 35-year-old was arrested Friday for allegedly forcing a disabled woman to touch him inappropriately while they were riding the bus.

Tremaine R. Williams was booked into the Dane Co. jail on a single count of second degree sexual assault of a disabled victim, according to the Madison Police Department.

The department’s Special Victims Unit said Williams did not know the woman, whose name was not released, when the assault on the Madison Metro bus occurred. She reported it right after arriving at the East Transfer Point, 102 West Corporate Drive.

After investigators obtained surveillance images of the suspect, they located him Friday, wearing the same clothes and took him into custody, MPD said.

