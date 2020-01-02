MPD: Suspect points gun at person during New Year's party

Madison police said they arrested a man on New Year's Day for reportedly pointing a gun at someone during a party.

According to police, the incident happened near the 100 block of Blair Street. Around 11:40 p.m., a caller told dispatch they just had a gun pointed at their face while attending a party.

Officers contacted several people exiting the party. During the investigation, police searched a vehicle and found a weapon, large sums of cash and drugs.

Police said Craig Evans was arrested for possession of a firearm while intoxicated, possession with intent to deliver, and carrying a concealed weapon.

