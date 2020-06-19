MPD: Suspect points gun at woman's head before fleeing

A man reportedly came out of the shadows early Friday morning near downtown Madison and pointed a gun a woman's head.

The confrontation occurred around 2:30 a.m. along Mendota Court, according to the Madison Police Dept. The woman told investigators when the man appeared brandishing the weapon.

He ran off when the victim and her friend, both of whom are 21 years old, started screaming loudly, they recounted. The women were left badly shaken by the encounter, an MPD spokesperson said.

Officers arrested their suspect, however he is in custody on a parole hold. He was not booked in connection with the incident.

Detectives are still working on the case and MPD expects to release more information about it at a later date.