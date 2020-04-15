MPD: Suspect threatens Walgreens worker with knife, steals items from store

A suspected robber is behind bars after police say he put a knife to the neck of a Walgreens employee and took off with items from the store Wednesday morning.

Madison Police said in an incident report that Julius A. Goodwin III, 46, was arrested after putting a knife to a worker's neck at the Walgreens at 4518 Cottage Grove Rd., just before 11:00 a.m.

Police say the suspect stole items from the store and fled.

Surveillance video and witnesses helped officers track the suspect down inside an apartment on Vernon Avenue.

That's where Madison Police Department negotiators talked him into coming out peacefully. A knife was also recovered, according to Madison police.