MPD: Suspected drug dealer had $12,000 worth of cocaine

A 39-year-old Madison man allegedly had more than $12,000 worth of cocaine on him when he was arrested Thursday night following a traffic stop.

According to the Madison Police Department, Henry P. Allen had 127 grams of cocaine on him when its officers and Dane County Narcotics Task Force members stopped him along Highway 30 shortly before 9 p.m. Authorities estimated its street value at $12,700.

He was booked on two counts each of delivery of heroin and delivery of cocaine, as well as felony bail jumping.

Allen had been on the Task force’s radar since he bailed out of jail following an August 2018 arrest on similar counts, MPD noted on its incident report. At that time, he was booked for three counts of delivery of heroin, a single count of delivery of cocaine, and resisting arrest.

He and another man, Darcell Booker, of Chicago, had been taken into custody that day after members of the Task Force served two search warrants and reportedly found a cache of guns, in addition to the drugs.

