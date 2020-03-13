MPD: Suspected thief pinned to ground by two men outside grocery store

After he purchased items at a Madison grocery store, a suspect thief was pinned to the ground by two men until officers arrived last night, says Madison Police.

A woman told police she was eating with friends Wednesday at a restaurant on the 400 block of Gilman Street when Sedrick Johnson sat near them. She later realized her wallet was gone, and called police around 6:30 p.m.

While an officer was getting her report, police say she was notified her credit card was used at Madison Fresh Market on University Ave.

When officers arrived, they said two men, including a friend of the victim, were holding Johnson to the ground.

Police said they found the victim’s credit card in his pocket and another card belonging to a man who was pickpocketed at a downtown bar. They said Johnson used his card to buy a $400 Fresh Market gift card.

Johnson was arrested for theft, unauthorized use of entity's ID or document to obtain value or benefit, disorderly conduct, and warrants