MPD: Suspects smash glass door at Dane County Courthouse

Police say suspects smashed the glass door to the Dane County Courthouse in Madison early Monday morning.

Officers were called to the courthouse at 215 S. Hamilton St. just after 5 a.m. There they found one of two panels of a glass front door smashed, as well as a hole in another door.

Police say it does not appear anyone got inside the courthouse.

The courthouse is across the street from the Dane County Sheriff's Office building and a block from the headquarters of the Madison Police Department.