MPD: Suspects smash glass door at Dane County Courthouse

The Dane County Courthouse (Source: Corey Coyle via Wikimedia
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV)-- Police say suspects smashed the glass door to the Dane County Courthouse in Madison early Monday morning.

Officers were called to the courthouse at 215 S. Hamilton St. just after 5 a.m. There they found one of two panels of a glass front door smashed, as well as a hole in another door.

Police say it does not appear anyone got inside the courthouse.

The courthouse is across the street from the Dane County Sheriff's Office building and a block from the headquarters of the Madison Police Department.

 