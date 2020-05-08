MPD: Suspects toss cremated remains of Scottish Terriers while joyriding in stolen Jeep

Police say suspects tossed the cremated remains of two Scottish Terriers from a stolen Jeep while joyriding across Madison last Tuesday.

A community member found one box of the cremated remains, but the other is still missing and it is something the owner of the jeep would love to get back, police said in an update Friday.

If you find a wooden box containing a blue/purple satchel containing ashes, with and a Memorial Pet Services tag attached, police ask you contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014. Police add the victim had planned to take the remains to her family's farm.

As NBC15 News reported, the suspects took a stolen Jeep Patriot in a joyride across the Odana Hills Golf Course last Tuesday.

The suspects eventually bailed out of the Jeep on Allied Drive. Police have yet to identify or find the suspects.

Police say the Jeep was stolen early Monday morning during a burglary at an Island Drive home.

