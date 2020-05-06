MPD: 'Swatting' call was a ruse to distract officers from stolen SUV

Madison police said a possible 'swatting' call was used by criminals in attempt to lure officers away from investigating a stolen vehicle.

The Madison Police Department said officers were investigating a community member's complaint about a suspicious SUV parked on Emerson Street around 9 p.m. Tuesday.

While officers were investigating, a 911 call came in regarding a "shooting" on nearby Park Street. A male voice told dispatch that he had been shot, that he was bleeding, and that police should hurry to the location.

Madison police now believe this was a "swatting" call aimed at pulling officers away from the SUV. Police said some officers did leave, but not before the MPD had determined the SUV was listed as stolen out of Los Angeles and had it towed away.

Police are investigating the possibility that the call was used as a ruse so the criminals who parked the SUV could return and drive away without police in the area. Madison police said it didn't work.

The original caller said people who were in the SUV got into another vehicle, and that second vehicle then drove around the neighborhood.