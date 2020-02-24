MPD: Teen accepts ride with strangers, robbed in car

An 18-year-old was robbed inside a car after he accepted a ride with strangers early Saturday morning, said Madison Police.

The teen was walking on the 1300 block of Regent Street when he accepted the ride around 1:30 a.m. Police say the driver pulled onto a nearby street and there were three men in the backseat.

The 18-year-old said one of the men in the backseat put him in a headlock and demanded his wallet and phone.

Police say the robbers took the teen’s money and phone, but he was able to get his wallet back.

