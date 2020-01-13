MPD: Teen arrested after group beats 12-year-old with sticks

A group of teens reportedly beat a 12-year-old boy with sticks before fleeing from police after officers spotted them later that day.

The Madison Police Department said the victim was not seriously injured in the attack, which happened Saturday afternoon in the 2900 block of Traceway Drive.

The teens were riding their bikes near Post Road when officers stopped to speak with them, the Madison Police Department explained. Most of them ditched their bikes and took off on foot. Only one stayed behind.

That 13-year-old was identified as one of the teens involved in the incident and taken to the Juvenile Reception Center to be booked on counts of battery with use of a weapon and disorderly conduct.

