MPD: Teen arrested after trying to escape officer during traffic stop

A teenager is in jail after he allegedly tried to get away from an officer during a traffic stop on Madison’s West Side.

Madison police say they pulled over a van driven by Jamone Jones on Piping Rock Road Monday evening. An officer said he pulled it over for expired plates that were registered to a different vehicle and did not stop at a stop sign.

During the stop, the officer said he had to step back quickly as the 17-year-old gunned the van’s engine and sped off.

The officer followed the van’s path and a woman flagged him down saying she saw the van run through a stop sign at the Chapel Hill Road intersection.

The van was found abandoned in the intersection. A witness told police several people ran away from the vehicle.

A K9 came in and police eventually found and arrested Jones.

The Waunakee teen was taken to the Dane County Jail for fleeing an officer as well as a parole hold.

