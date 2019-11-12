MPD: Teen bites officer at Madison West High School

A 16-year-old girl was arrested Monday after allegedly biting the School Resource Officer who was trying to escort her off the Madison West High School campus.

According to the Madison Police Dept., the girl does not attend the school and is instead enrolled in an alternative program. Her name was not released.

Investigators believe she went to the high school to confront a student there.

The teen started swearing at the SRO when he asked her leave and offered her a ride to the alternative program, an MPD incident report said.

When members of the school staff and the SRO tried leading the girl out, according to the report, she started swinging at the officer. She ended up allegedly breaking his glasses, scratching his face, and biting his arm to the point it drew blood. She also reportedly tried to bite another staff member.

The teen was eventually taken to the Juvenile Reception Center and booked on counts of battery to a law enforcement officer, causing substantial bodily harm/soft tissue injury; resisting and obstructing; damage to property; disorderly conduct; and trespass.

The officer, meanwhile, went to a local hospital to be treated for the bite wound, police added.

