MPD: Teen fired BB gun at students leaving school bus, passed gun to friends

The Madison Police Department released new information on Thursday following a a BB gun incident that led to the arrests of two teens at Jefferson Middle School.

According to MPD spokesman Joel DeSpain, several students said a 13-year-old boy was passing a BB gun to friends on a school bus on Tuesday. The students also told police he fired it several times at the floor of the bus or at backpacks.

DeSpain said a 14-year-old girl said she was shot in the finger while getting off the bus on Laurie Lane. She said the boy was firing from a window at students leaving the bus. DeSpain said she was shot in the finger as she protected from getting shot in the face.

Another 13-year-old girl got off the bus a short time later and was hit in the arm on Kessel Court, said police.

DeSpain said Jefferson Middle School security staff waited for the bus as it arrived at school Wednesday morning, and arrested the 13-year-old boy for second-degree reckless endangering safety and resisting arrest.

He said another 13-year-old boy was arrested after he took the BB gun into school. DeSpain said the BB gun was found inside a backpack in a locked locker.

Both teens were taken to the Juvenile Reception Center.

