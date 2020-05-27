MPD: Teen in custody after disturbing Madison neighbors

A 17-year-old teen is in custody after neighbors say he was causing a disturbance in the Hawk's Landing area in Madison Tuesday.

Madison Police said in an incident report that the teen was acting strangely and prompted 911 calls.

Neighbors complained seeing the teen trying to enter their homes, garages and vehicles.

Police say at other times, the teen engaged in strange conversations with neighbors after walking onto their properties.

One resident reported the teen jumping out from behind a garage door and frightening a young woman there, police say.

Police officers and several K-9s set out to find the young man, eventually taking him into custody.

Officers later linked the teen to previous disturbances in the same neighborhood, as well as outside a Madison TV station.