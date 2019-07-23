Teen leads police on high-speed chase in stolen van

A 16-year-old boy was arrested after leading Madison police on a high-speed chase on the east side Monday afternoon.

Police said the teen was driving a stolen van, and sped away from police on Sprecher Road -- traveling more than 70 miles per hour in a 35 mph zone. The driver blew through stop signs and a red light before crashing into a stop sign at the intersection of Cottontail Trail and East Buckeye Road.

The 16-year-old driver and an 18-year-old male passenger took off running, while another passenger, a 15-year-old girl, stayed behind, police said. The girl passenger told police she did not know the van was stolen and said the driver "didn't even know how to drive."

Officers found the driver and took him to the Juvenile Reception Center. The 18-year-old passenger is still on the loose, but police have probable cause to arrest him.

According to police, the van was stolen from a Rutledge Street home on Saturday night. The vehicle was unlocked with keys inside.

The 16-year-old was arrested for operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent. He was also cited for hit-and-run, reckless driving, speeding, stop sign violations and resisting/obstructing.