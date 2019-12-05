MPD: Teens arrested after exiting stolen SUV on city’s East Side

A teen arrested after exiting a stolen SUV Thursday morning believed police wanted to pull the vehicle over because it was going more than 100 mph, said Madison police.

MPD spokesman Joel DeSpain said the 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan was stolen from a home on West Oakbrook Circle Wednesday after its owner left it unoccupied, unlocked, and running as it warmed up.

He said officers tried to pull the SUV over Wednesday night, but it sped away.

DeSpain said as three teens got out of the SUV on the 4500 block of East Washington Avenue, the driver sped away.

A 16-year-old girl and a 15-year-old girl, both from Sun Prairie were taken to the Juvenile Reception Center, along with a 14-year-old Madison boy.

DeSpain said the 16-year-old girl told police the teens wanted to get out of the SUV after seeing police lights behind the vehicle several times. He said she told officers wanted to stop the SUV because they were going more than 100 mph.