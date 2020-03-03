MPD: Teens in stolen vehicle drive into opposing traffic down Beltline before getting flat tire

Five teens in a stolen car sped into opposing traffic down the Beltline before getting a flat tire and getting arrested Tuesday, police say.

It all started when a victim reported that five teens were in the victim's own car at the BP gas station at 699 S. Gammon Road around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

That's when the victim jumped into another vehicle and tried to stop the suspects.

But the teens in the stolen car were able to speed away, down the wrong lane of traffic along the Beltline at Raymond Road. Police say they received about 10 calls from witnesses reporting the spectacle.

Madison police officers soon converged in the Raymond Road corridor.

Concerned for students' safety, a Madison police officer even went to each cross walk and warning crossing guards of the reckless drivers, according to police.

At some point officers located the suspects and a short police chase ensued along Raymond Road. But the suspects soon were forced to stop the vehicle, due to a flat tire and engine failure.

All five suspects were arrested, police say.

Charges include 2nd-degree Reckless Endangering Safety, Eluding, Operating A Motor Vehicle Without Owner's Consent (OMVWOC), and Resisting were applied to the driver.

All passengers received OMVWOC (passenger) charges.

No citizens were injured, no officers were injured, and no suspects were injured during this incident, according to police.

Investigation ongoing, and police say no further information at this time.