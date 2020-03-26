MPD: Teens speed in stolen car, evade dragnet set by several law enforcement depts.

Two teens are still on the loose after speeding in a stolen car, bailing out of it and running through back yards as law enforcement officers chased them, police say.

According to an incident report from the Madison Police Department, officers noticed a car speeding and driving recklessly around Madison - including driving down the wrong way on East Washington Avenue. At that time, just after midnight, efforts to pull the teens over failed.

Local law enforcement decided to band together - including the Madison Police Department, Dane County Sheriff's Office and Wisconsin State Patrol troopers - in order to catch the teens.

But the teens were able to slip through the officers' dragnet, near Nakoosa Trail and Walsh Road.

And those teens are still at large, according to Madison police. Officers later reported that the stolen vehicle was a 2018 Ford Edge that had been jacked in the 800 block of Sky Ridge Drive early Wednesday morning.

The vehicle had been left unlocked with a key inside.