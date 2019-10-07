MPD: Theft victim chases suspect in downtown Madison

Madison police said a theft victim chased a suspect in downtown Madison until police were able to arrest him.

When police arrived to the 100 block of Hancock Street around 1 a.m. Monday, they said the victim was wearing one sock. The 43-year-old man told police he lost a sock while chasing the suspect.

According to police, the victim had spotted a stranger rummaging around inside the victim's pickup truck that was parked near his home. He looked out to see someone with a flashlight going through the inside of the truck.

When the victim went outside, the suspect took off running. The victim called 911 while chasing after the suspect, who has been identified as 36-year-old Brent Zitske.

The victim was able to provide police with details of Zitske's direction until officers were in position to make an arrest.

Zitske is accused of taking a bag of change from the victim's truck. He was arrested for theft from a motor vehicle, disorderly conduct, carrying a concealed knife, bail jumping and on a probation hold.