MPD: Thief grabbed money from open register

Madison police are searching for a man after a theft on Monday night.

A man grabbed money from an open cash register as a clerk was attempting to make change for him at Walgreens on 5702 Raymond Rd. at 9:44 p.m., according to the Madison Police Department.

He fled on foot and was last seen running toward Russett Road.

The thief is described as a man in his 40's, 5 feet and 8 inches, 230 to 250 pounds, wearing a grey winter hat, a light blue shirt, black shorts and black shoes.

Employees of the store were left shaken, according to the police department.