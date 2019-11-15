MPD: Tip leads Madison police to felon with gun, cocaine

Madison police officers reportedly found cocaine and a lot of cash on a man Friday morning after a concerned citizen reported seeing a gun tucked into his pants.

According to police, an individual called them around 7 a.m. to say they saw a handgun tucked into the waistband of a man on Troy Drive.

Officers caught up with with suspect, who was identified as Tywaun K. Reynolds, while he was sitting in the 1500 block of Troy Drive. After a brief struggle, they were able to take the 20-year-old Reynolds into custody.

In addition to the Glock 9mm pistol, which had an extended 11 round magazine, investigators also found 14 grams of cocaine and $1300 in cash, police said.

Reynolds was arrested and booked into the Dane County jail on counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession with the intent to deliver cocaine while armed, resisting arrest, and bail jumping.