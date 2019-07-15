MPD: Two arrested for stealing packages from homes

Two people, a man and a woman, were arrested Sunday morning for a few downtown "porch pirating" incidents.

Joel DeSpain, a spokesperson for the Madison Police Department, said both people had boxes taken from two homes.

One incident involved an Amazon Prime box sent to a N. Hamlilton St. address. Inside were ratchet straps and shoe spray. The 61-year-old female suspect admitted she took it from a porch.

The other incident involved a box with women's clothing that had been delivered to an E. Johnson St. address.

The 50-year-old male suspect said the two had found the boxes in some bushes.

The man was arrested for receiving stolen property and bail jumping. The woman was arrested for theft and receiving stolen property.