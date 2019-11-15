MPD: Two cars left unlocked and running stolen; 14-year-old arrested

A 14-year-old boy was arrested Friday morning after allegedly stealing a car that was left running in a southwest Madison driveway.

According to police, a unidentified woman left her unlocked car running outside her home in the 5700 block of Hammersley Road when the teen jumped in and raced away. An Madison Police Dept. officer soon spotted the vehicle driving recklessly through town.

That car wasn't alone either, police say. The officer noticed another stolen vehicle traveling in tandem with the driver. It had been taken Thursday after it was also left running in a driveway - this time on Westbrook Lane.

The officer decided not to chase them and instead kept tabs on where they were going. The drivers eventually pulled into the parking lot behind Jefferson Middle School, 101 S. Gammon Road, and took off running.

Driving his vehicle onto the school's athletic field, the officer ended up nabbing the 14-year-old accused of stealing the car that morning. Investigators believe before taking that car he tried taking a car on Tree Lane.