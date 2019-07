Two cars were stolen from a couple's home while the two were asleep.

Joel DeSpain, a spokesperson for the Madison Police Department, said a husband and wife were asleep when a burglar took two sets of car keys from their Southern Oak Place home.

When the couple woke up, both of their cars were gone.

DeSpain said one car, a 2016 Lexus was later found empty and parked on Melody Ln. The other car, a 2013 Lincoln SUV, is still missing.