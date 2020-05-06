MPD: Two teens took a Jaguar on a high-speed joyride until it ran out of gas

Two Middleton teens are accused of stealing a Jaguar convertible and taking it on a joyride that reported reached triple-digit speeds before they abandoned it when the car finally ran out of gas.

According to the Madison Police Department, Mavrik D. Culver, 18, was booked into the Dane County jail on a count of operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent. The other suspect, Keenan T. Parker-Needham, faces the same count, as well as obstructing and bail jumping.

The 17-year-old Parker-Needham was wearing a court-ordered GPS anklet at the time he was arrested, the MPD’s incident report noted.

Several witnesses told police they saw the 2008 Jaguar going approximately 100 miles per hour and running stoplights along Northpoint Drive. Many of them assumed the vehicle must be stolen, with one of them saying they figured, “There’s no way the owners are driving like that.”

An officer first saw the car in a parking lot on E. Springs Drive, but the driver managed to elude police.

When the suspects finally stopped on Northpoint Drive, they got out and fled the scene. However, witnesses were able to give investigators a good description of them and one witness pointed out which way they went. Officers finally caught up to the pair on School Road and took them into custody.

