MPD searching for SUV after vehicle hit by bullets

A man reported his vehicle was shot near the east side of Madison early Saturday morning.

A 19-year-old man told police his vehicle has been shot on E. Washington Avenue near Highway 51 and Stoughton Road at 12:30 a.m., according to the Madison Police Department and Police Chief Mike Koval's blog.

A vehicle pulled up along his passenger side and fired rounds into the back bumper of his vehicle, according to the blog post. None of the four people inside the vehicle were injured.

The suspected vehicle was described as a dark colored Lincoln SUV and was last seen driving southbound from E. Washington Ave. The suspect is described as a man in his 30's.

The victim claimed to have no idea why his vehicle was targeted. Police are still investigating. The department has not released additional information at this time.