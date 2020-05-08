MPD: Victim 'scared for her life' after man allegedly threatens her in road-rage incident

A Madison man is behind bars after a victim says he cut her off with his SUV, got out and threatened her with what she thought might be a gun Thursday evening.

The Madison Police Department reports that officers found the woman hyperventilating and crying on the side of the road. She told officers she needed help finding a suspect in a road-rage incident that made her "scared for my life," police say.

It all began when the victim says the driver of the SUV began following her along Gilman Street in downtown Madison around 5 p.m. All of a sudden she says he sped past her, cut her off on the road, opened the door and got out of his vehicle.

As he walked towards her in her car, victim remembered that the man appeared to have something in his hand, and she feared it might be a gun. The man began yelling at her and the passenger riding in her car, police say.

Apparently the man then left the victim and her passenger, and the victim called 911. She gave police a "good description" of the SUV, and Madison police officers soon tracked him down and made a high-risk traffic stop, police say.

Police say no weapon was found, and the driver, Jamarious M. Shoulders, 23 of Madison, was arrested for disorderly conduct and a probation violation.