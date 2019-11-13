MPD: Woman arrested after dead battery leads to road rage attack

A 29-year-old Madison woman was arrested after allegedly punching a man in a road rage incident that started when his car battery died Tuesday afternoon, according to the Madison Police Dept.

Investigators say the 1000 block of Colby Street was "pretty much blocked" around 4:15 p.m. as the man, whose name was not released, and a friend of his tried to jump start the vehicle.

Unable to get through, the suspect, Ebony McCarty, reportedly started shouting at the pair to get out of the way. The friend's car was moved so she could pass, but as she did, police say, words were exchanged between them.

At that point, McCarty allegedly got out of her car and punched the man whose battery died and he responded by kicking her, according to police. The man told officers he was trying to create space.

McCarty told investigators the man sparked the confrontation, however a witness confirmed the man's version of events. She was booked into the Dane Co. jail on a count of battery.