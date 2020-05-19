MPD: Woman flashes pocket knife during "parking rage" incident

A driver told Madison police investigators she was very frightened when another motorist started walking toward her car waving a pocketknife.

In what MPD described as a case of “parking rage,” the victim told police the confrontation began around 4 p.m. Monday when she wanted to pull into a parking garage in the 2500 block of Winnebago Street.

She claimed another vehicle was blocking the entrance and, after waiting several seconds for it to move, she honked at it. She says the other driver waved her around as she went by the victim added she could tell the other driver was angry.

After pulling in a stall, the victim, who was not identified, said the other woman was walking up to her car holding the pocketknife and making slashing motions like she was going to slice the vehicle’s tires.

The victim said that’s when she called 911 and the other woman left before officers arrived.

