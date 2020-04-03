MPD: Muggers attack woman, needs sutures to close head wound

Madison police report that a 46-year-old Madison woman "needed multiple sutures to close a head wound" after she was battered and robbed on the city's east side Thursday.

According to a incident report filed on Friday, the victim told officers that a man and a women she knew had held her down, while the man struck her head several times, in the 1800 block of Roth Street around 10:30 Thursday night.

The duo then took off with the victim's cash and phone, leaving her with a gash to her head.

Madison PD PIO Joel Despain wrote in the incident report that the suspects have not been located, and that there is probable cause to arrest both for robbery and substantial battery.