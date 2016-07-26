MPD: Man and woman threaten Pokémon Go players

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV)---A woman taken into custody early Tuesday morning after a confrontation with an Madison Police Dept. officer investigating claims she and her friend allegedly threatened people playing Pokémon Go.

According to the Madison Police Department, officers were called to the 3000 block of Oakridge Avenue just before 12:30 a.m. for a report of a man threatening another person with a knife.

The caller told police that he and a friend were in the neighborhood playing Pokémon Go when they were confronted by a man and woman.

The Pokémon Go players said they were driving slowing into the neighborhood when they heard two objects strike their car. After stopping to check, the driver saw that the car had been hit by two black walnuts. The driver believes the walnuts were thrown near the corner of Maple Avenue and Oakridge Avenue, but couldn't see who had thrown them.

The Pokémon Go players said they continued playing the game when they came across a woman and man walking their dog. The man allegedly used profanity asking the players what they were doing. He also allegedly said, "Don't play Pokémon here!" and warned the players that "the park is closed".

The players told the officers that the man was wearing a large knife on his hip. The man allegedly drew the knife and displayed it to the Pokémon players and told them to "get out of here". He reportedly also threatened to get his gun.

Police said the officers talked to the man and woman. One officer said Sonia J Teas became agitated and physically animated. Teas began pushing the officer to get around him. She continued to ignore the officer. She was told, “Stop now. You’re under arrest.” She then backed away and would not yield to the officer. A second officer came to help out. It was during that struggle to secure Teas that the second officer’s face was struck, causing the officer’s nose to bled.

In a statement to police, the man said he had only politely called out to the Pokémon players, "excuse me, can we help you?". The man denied having a knife and said that he doesn't own a firearm.

The man was cited for disorderly conduct and released. Court records indicate no charges were ever filed against Teas.

Copyright 2016: WMTV