MPD: Woman test-drives car, doesn't return to seller

He thought he was selling his car, but instead was ripped off after a woman took a Madison man's car for a test-drive and didn't return, according to the Madison Police Dept.

The man told investigators he met with a woman in the parking lot of West Towne Mall Sunday afternoon after posting his 2012 Audi Q5 on Facebook Marketplace.

The would-be buyer asked for a test-drive before purchasing the car and the owner let her get into the car to take it for a spin, according to Madison Police.

The man said she took off in his car and never came back.