MPD: Woman whose body was found by road died from drug overdose

The Madison Police Department has identified the 34-year-old woman whose body was found alongside a road earlier this month.

According to police, the woman appears to have died from a drug overdose. Investigators say her body was left on the side of the road in the 600 block of Woodward Dr. where a passerby spotted it on March 3 and notified police.

Her name was not released.

A detective has determined a small, silver SUV with a possibly damaged rear-window was in the area at the time her body was found.

Anyone who has information about that vehicle or her death is asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

