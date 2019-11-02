MPD arrests three teens connected to several thefts

Madison Police arrested three teens connected to several burglaries and car thefts across the area Friday afternoon.

Officers responded to a purse snatched in the Hyvee parking lot on Whitney Way around noon. The suspect was seen jumping into a getaway car.

According to Madison Public Information Officer Joel DeSpain, police found the suspect in the purse snatching was driving a stolen car from earlier in the week. Officers spotted the car crashed on Atwood Ave. later that day.

DeSpain said four teens ran off after the crash, and a K-9 was able to track down three of the boys.

The teens were arrested, and police are working to see if they are linked to any other crimes.