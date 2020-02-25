MPD asking for hate crime enhancer after officer threatened

The Madison Police Department is asking that a hate crime enhancer be added to current charges, including threatening a black officer with the police department on Monday night.

James J. Schultz, 44, created repeated disturbances inside the Best Western Premier Park Hotel at 22 S. Carroll St. at 8:26 p.m., according to the Madison Police Department.

The officer told Schultz he could be cited for trespassing if he continued to come back inside the hotel after being asked by both management and police to leave.

Schultz escalated disruptive behavior telling the officer, "I'm white, you're black. I'm superior to you, mother (expletive). I'm going to kill you. You can't touch me," according to the Madison Police Department.

He continued to make similar racist statements while being taken to jail, according to the Madison Police Department.

The hate crime enhancer can potentially increase the severity of the initial charge, fines owed and the revised maximum term of imprisonment up to 5 years if convicted, according to the Wisconsin State Legislature.

Schultz already faces tentative charges of battery or threat to law enforcement and disorderly conduct, according to the police department.