The Madison Police Department is asking the community for help identifying a suspicious person.

On Monday morning, a suspicious man was seen going up to homes on the 1500 block of Woodvale Drive at 9:30 a.m., according to the police department.

He is described as 17 to 25-years-old, six feet tall with an average build.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014.