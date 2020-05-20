MPD cracking down on Washington Ave. speeders, including one going 126 mph

The Madison Police Department stepped up its patrols of the East Washington Avenue corridor as it tries to get lead-footed drivers in the area to ease of the gas pedal.

In one case, a driver reportedly topped 125 mph in a 55-mph zone. That driver and several others tried escaping from Wisconsin State Patrol troopers, leading to one of the fleeing drivers to crash.

According to MPD spokesperson Joel DeSpain, its officers and state troopers teamed up over the weekend to issue 64 citations and give dozens of warnings. On top of that, three drivers were arrested for allegedly driving under the influence, while another person reportedly had drugs on them.

DeSpain explained MPD started sending more officers to the area after receiving multiple complaints from people in the community, who told police drivers were racing and driving recklessly along Washington Ave.

Since then, police have teamed up with the WSP for the crackdown.

“We thank the Wisconsin State Patrol for their partnership in making these Madison roadways safer,” Despain added.